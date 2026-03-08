Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 227.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Andersons by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,755. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $170,979.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,697.64. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,324 shares of company stock worth $1,107,105. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

