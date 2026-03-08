Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,656 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 331.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 26,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $621,844.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,870. This represents a 91.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CPRX opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

