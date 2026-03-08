Insider Selling: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Insider Sells $106,846.41 in Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Cathy King sold 6,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $106,846.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,921.07. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PAR Technology Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million
- Positive Sentiment: Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds).
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up.
- Neutral Sentiment: Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure.
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Insider trades summary CEO filings
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — several firms trimmed price targets and one cut to a neutral rating (Goldman Sachs to $18), which reduces near‑term upside expectations and may exacerbate selling pressure from momentum traders.
PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.
Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.
