Insider Selling: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Insider Sells $106,846.41 in Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) insider Cathy King sold 6,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $106,846.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,921.07. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,916,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,871,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,237,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,121,000 after buying an additional 476,839 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,056,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 323,990 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 364,892 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAR Technology

PAR Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million

Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds).

Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds). Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up.

Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up. Neutral Sentiment: Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure.

Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Insider trades summary CEO filings

Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — several firms trimmed price targets and one cut to a neutral rating (Goldman Sachs to $18), which reduces near‑term upside expectations and may exacerbate selling pressure from momentum traders.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.