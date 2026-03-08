Insider Selling: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) CAO Sells $40,961.58 in Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 2,342 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $40,961.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $462,418.11. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Steenberge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 582 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $10,633.14.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $788.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 54.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 158,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 364,892 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 298,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 234,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,751,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 137,434 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $77.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

