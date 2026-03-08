Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Imperial reported a strong Q4 and FY2025: Q4 revenues of $51.1M (up 95% YoY), Q4 net income of $15M , and FY net income of $50M with EBITDA of about $71M and operating cash flow of $81M .

The company rapidly expanded its fleet—20 ships on the water after the January delivery and six more due in 2026 to reach roughly —and says this growth was achieved while remaining . Liquidity is strong with year‑end cash (including time deposits) of $179M , cash currently close to $198M , and an active $10M share buyback (251,000 shares repurchased for ~$0.9M so far).

Liquidity is strong with year‑end cash (including time deposits) of , cash currently close to , and an active share buyback (251,000 shares repurchased for ~$0.9M so far). Management flagged significant geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran conflict: Strait of Hormuz disruptions and elevated war‑risk insurance premia could produce sustained volatility or demand weakness if the situation persists.

Management flagged significant geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran conflict: Strait of Hormuz disruptions and elevated war‑risk insurance premia could produce sustained volatility or demand weakness if the situation persists. Operational metrics improved—Q4 fleet utilization reached a 2025 high of 91.8%, commercial off‑hire days fell 24.3% QoQ, and time‑charter equivalent rates rose materially for both tankers and dry bulk.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 8.4%

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Imperial Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Imperial Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Imperial Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

