IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,378 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.5% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $6,746,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

MPC stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $228.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

