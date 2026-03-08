ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

ICL Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICL. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

