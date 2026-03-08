ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $44.50 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 181,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.95.

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

