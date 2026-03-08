HUB Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 74.3% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $179.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,826 shares of company stock worth $48,944,946. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.