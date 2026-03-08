HUB Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 127.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 74.3% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $179.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 1.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,826 shares of company stock worth $48,944,946. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trending Headlines about DoorDash
Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched an AI-powered pizza customization experience to drive orders and engagement ahead of Pi Day. DoorDash Launches AI-Powered Pizza Customization Experience Ahead of Pi Day
- Positive Sentiment: Rolled out an autonomous delivery robot pilot in Fremont — incremental automation that could lower last‑mile costs if scaled. DoorDash launches delivery robot in Fremont
- Positive Sentiment: Shifting marketing toward social-first creative with hires (Ziwe, Rob Rausch) to improve ROAS and brand engagement. DoorDash Is Tapping Ziwe and Rob Rausch for Social Ads People Actually Like
- Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnerships (Joe Fresh onboarding; Casey’s Feeding America campaign) expand the platform and support order volume/brand goodwill. Joe Fresh Launches On-Demand Delivery Through DoorDash
- Neutral Sentiment: Company says it will “prioritize investments” during 2026 — signals continued spending on growth and product, which could support long‑term GMV but pressure near‑term margins. DoorDash (DASH) To Prioritize Investments During 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions and coupon coverage (consumer discounts) can boost short‑term orders but may narrow unit economics. DoorDash Coupons: Get Free Delivery And 15% Off Your First Order
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the feed is noisy/unusual (zero shares reported); no clear market signal from short activity. (internal data)
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its expectations for DASH, lowering price outlook — an analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and selling pressure. Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple local stories of drivers being arrested or police completing deliveries (New Jersey, Greenbelt, Gloucester County) are minor reputational/operational hits that can prompt short‑term headlines and investor caution. N.J. police complete DoorDash delivery after arresting driver
Analyst Ratings Changes
DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.82.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.
In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.
