Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home BancShares

Home BancShares Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Home BancShares has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 32.18%.The business had revenue of $269.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In related news, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 651,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,379,739.05. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Home BancShares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 52,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Home BancShares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.