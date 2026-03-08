Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $213,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hershey by 166.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 113,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $791,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,787.76. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,901.54. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,153,645. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $243.00 target price on Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $225.13 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $150.04 and a 1 year high of $239.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 133.87%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

