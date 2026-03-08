Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,699 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after buying an additional 1,469,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,016,000 after buying an additional 1,039,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 676,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $81.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.