Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $55.58 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $55,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,235,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,445,000 after purchasing an additional 187,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,449,000 after buying an additional 544,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $63,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $226.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.92 and a 200-day moving average of $263.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $203.26 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Articles

