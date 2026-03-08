Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $253.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.