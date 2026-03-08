Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6,845.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 172.82, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,220.00%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

