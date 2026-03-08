Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $466.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 54,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $1,109,426.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,292 shares in the company, valued at $597,849.72. This represents a 64.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew M. Brophy sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $54,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,236.25. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,962 shares of company stock worth $3,014,100 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $56,527,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 882,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,766,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,496,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.