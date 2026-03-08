Head-To-Head Survey: Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 137.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital pays out 104.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Trinity Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trinity Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 4 2 0 2.33 Trinity Capital 1 1 5 1 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Trinity Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 31.57% 10.48% 4.47% Trinity Capital 46.18% 14.97% 6.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Trinity Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $207.86 million 3.14 $65.61 million $1.31 10.08 Trinity Capital $293.65 million 4.22 $135.60 million $1.96 7.61

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Trinity Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.