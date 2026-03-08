Head to Head Contrast: Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kion Group and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.12% 4.03% 1.31% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Kion Group and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kion Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and Fusion Fuel Green”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.78 billion 0.60 $260.27 million $0.50 29.12 Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million 3.42 -$14.92 million N/A N/A

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

Kion Group beats Fusion Fuel Green on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

