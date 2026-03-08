Head-To-Head Comparison: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA)

Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova Minerals and Vista Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Minerals N/A N/A -$7.13 million N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.07) -34.43

Profitability

This table compares Nova Minerals and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Minerals N/A N/A N/A Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nova Minerals and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Nova Minerals.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Nova Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Minerals

We are an exploration stage company, and our flagship project is the Estelle Gold Project located in Alaska. We have no operating revenues and do not anticipate generating revenues in the foreseeable future. However, we expect to complete our first gold pour in late 2028, although there is no assurance that we will meet that timeframe and consummation of any such commercial production is subject to the risks described herein. The Estelle Gold Project, or the Project, which is 85% owned by us, contains multiple mining complexes across a 35km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits containing a combined S-K 1300 compliant 5.17 million ounce (“Moz”) Au, of which Nova’s 85% attributable interest is 4.41 Moz Au. Recently the Company has also discovered antimony and other critical minerals coincident with the gold in surface sampling on numerous prospects across the project. The Project, which is comprised of 513km2 of unpatented mining claims located on State of Alaska public lands, is situated on the Estelle Gold Trend in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 Moz documented gold endowment and some of the world’s largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation’s Fort Knox Gold Mine. — Our vision is to develop the Estelle Gold Project to become a world class, tier-one, global gold producer. The project contains multiple mining complexes across a 35km long mineralized corridor of over 20 identified gold prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources across four deposits containing a combined S-K 1300 compliant 5.17 Moz Au (0.18 Moz Au Measured, 2.54 Moz Au Indicated, and 2.45 Moz Inferred) of which Nova’s 85% attributable interest is 4.41 Moz Au (0.16 Moz Au Measured, 2.22 Moz Au Indicated, and. 2.03 Moz Inferred). Recently the Company has also discovered antimony and other critical minerals coincident with the gold in surface sampling on numerous prospects across the project. Our principal executive office is Suite 5, 242 Hawthorn Road, Caulfield, Victoria 3161 Australia. The telephone number at our executive office is +61 3 9537 1238. Our registered office is located at Suite 5 on 242 Hawthorn Road in Caulfield, Australia. Our agent for service of process in the United States is our wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Alaska Range Resources LLC, 1150 S Colony Way, Suite 3-440, Palmer, AK 99645.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

