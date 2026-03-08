Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $3.3696 billion for the quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

