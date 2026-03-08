Guardian Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Guardian Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises 5.9% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $69,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 86.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

