Guardian Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Guardian Partners Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,290 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

