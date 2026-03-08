Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $781,000 in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 84.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ONEOK by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 188,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

