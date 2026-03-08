Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expand Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,510,000 after acquiring an additional 646,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170,222 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,396,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,090,000 after purchasing an additional 740,502 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,858,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,818,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.2%

EXE stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.