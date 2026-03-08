Guardian Partners Inc. Has $24.66 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Guardian Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 2.1% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CM stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

