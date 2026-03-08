Guardian Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Guardian Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 48.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

