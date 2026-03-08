Group One Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

