Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 155,437 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,437 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $53,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

