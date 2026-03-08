Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,626 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.60% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $47,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after acquiring an additional 911,364 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 773,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 950,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,027 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.04 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $613.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

