Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.35% of RBC Bearings worth $42,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,946,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 51.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 619,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,821,000 after purchasing an additional 211,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,699,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 428,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,905,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,078,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $553.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $297.28 and a 12-month high of $589.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.97.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $542.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

