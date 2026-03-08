Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,295 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $58,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

