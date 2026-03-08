Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,295 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $58,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Qualcomm Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Qualcomm Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.
Qualcomm News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is pushing into robotics with a new Dragonwing robotics processor and CEO Cristiano Amon saying robotics could become a material business within ~2 years — a potential new revenue stream beyond smartphones. Qualcomm Expands Beyond Smartphones With Robotics And AI Native 6G Bets
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary argue the market may be underestimating Qualcomm’s robotics/AI opportunity, which could re-rate the stock if execution and commercialization accelerate. Qualcomm’s Robotics Push Could Be Bigger Than the Market Thinks
- Positive Sentiment: Partner/product traction at MWC: Fibocom launched a 5G MiFi solution using Qualcomm’s QMB415 platform, showing continued OEM adoption of QCOM silicon in wireless broadband devices. MWC 2026 | Fibocom Unveils 5G MiFi Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings drift: Zacks notes QCOM is modestly up since its earnings beat, as investors digest the quarter and the company’s Q2 guidance range. The EPS beat supports the case that results aren’t the immediate problem, but guidance and forward outlook remain focal. Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm reiterated its role in driving AI-native 6G at MWC with executives emphasizing a 2029 commercialization target — strategic for long-term positioning but distant for near-term revenue impact. Qualcomm to bring 6G to market: ‘Massive change’ is coming, CFO says
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights falling FY26–27 estimate revisions, China trade tensions, softer handset demand and rising R&D costs — factors that could pressure margins and near-term growth expectations. Should You Avoid QCOM Stock Amid Declining Estimate Revisions?
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment/positioning signal: unusually large put buying (≈97,102 puts, ~58% above typical volume) and recent intraday weakness vs. the market suggest traders are hedging or betting on downside near term.
Insider Transactions at Qualcomm
In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM
Qualcomm Company Profile
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qualcomm
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.