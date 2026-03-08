Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $40.17 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $40,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 121.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and a median price target materially above current levels support longer‑term upside expectations. Read More.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Shares of COF opened at $187.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

