Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $37.47 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,363 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Trex worth $37,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 91.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 662.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 37.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.50 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

