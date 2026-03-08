Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,439,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $832,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $52,173,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $575.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

