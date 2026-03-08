Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,522,692 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,177,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.09.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

