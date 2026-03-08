Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 96,045 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of eBay worth $43,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,693.41. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

