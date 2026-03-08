Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 35,085 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,085 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $499,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $5,236,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5,810.2% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 125.2% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $146.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Articles

