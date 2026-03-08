Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 227,301 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,301 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Aramark worth $110,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 39.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,089,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 595,953 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Aramark by 15.5% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $640,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after buying an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

