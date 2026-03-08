Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,764 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $60,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 298,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 107.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on COP to $144 with a Buy rating, giving the shares clear analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely helped the rally. UBS price target raise (Benzinga)

UBS raised its price target on COP to $144 with a Buy rating, giving the shares clear analyst support and a sizable upside thesis that likely helped the rally. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets reiterated/forecast strong price appreciation for COP, and a separate report notes a price‑target raise to $135 — multiple upgrades are boosting investor confidence and inflows. BMO forecast (American Banking News)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated/forecast strong price appreciation for COP, and a separate report notes a price‑target raise to $135 — multiple upgrades are boosting investor confidence and inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Investors and outlets are reassessing COP’s valuation after the recent share gains; analysis pieces flag the stock’s strong momentum but question how much cash‑flow upside is already priced in — useful context for longer‑term holders. Assessing ConocoPhillips Valuation (Yahoo Finance)

Investors and outlets are reassessing COP’s valuation after the recent share gains; analysis pieces flag the stock’s strong momentum but question how much cash‑flow upside is already priced in — useful context for longer‑term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary notes upside if oil revisits $100/bbl — that scenario would materially boost cash flow and dividends for major producers like COP, but it remains speculative while WTI trades around $80. If Oil Hits $100 (247WallSt)

Sector commentary notes upside if oil revisits $100/bbl — that scenario would materially boost cash flow and dividends for major producers like COP, but it remains speculative while WTI trades around $80. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer flagged an oil sell‑off as the start of a broader bull market while noting shares of large names including ConocoPhillips are sliding in that environment — short‑term sentiment swings in oil are creating volatility for COP. Jim Cramer: oil sell-off context (Benzinga)

Jim Cramer flagged an oil sell‑off as the start of a broader bull market while noting shares of large names including ConocoPhillips are sliding in that environment — short‑term sentiment swings in oil are creating volatility for COP. Negative Sentiment: Louisiana officials say a major coastal‑damage lawsuit with ConocoPhillips is close to settlement — a potential legal payout or remediation obligation is an overhang that could pressure sentiment until terms are disclosed. Louisiana lawsuit settlement near (NOLA)

Louisiana officials say a major coastal‑damage lawsuit with ConocoPhillips is close to settlement — a potential legal payout or remediation obligation is an overhang that could pressure sentiment until terms are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch notes COP underperformed peers on a recent session — relative weakness versus competitors can trigger short‑term fund flows away from the stock even as the broader sector rallies. COP underperformance vs peers (MarketWatch)

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.