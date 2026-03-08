Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 61,708 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

