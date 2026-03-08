Graney & King LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,760 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 143,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,171,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

