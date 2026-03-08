Globus Maritime (GLBS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Globus Maritime to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.95 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Globus Maritime by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a dry bulk shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in 2007 and headquartered in Athens, Greece. The firm owns and operates a fleet of Capesize dry bulk carriers, each with a carrying capacity of approximately 170,000 to 180,000 deadweight tons (dwt). These vessels transport key commodities such as iron ore, coal and grains under time and voyage charter agreements.

After completing its initial public offering on the NASDAQ in 2014, Globus Maritime has pursued strategic fleet growth through acquisitions of modern secondhand vessels.

