GAP (NYSE:GAP) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Head to Head Contrast

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -15.83% -251.91% -15.75% GAP 5.31% 23.54% 6.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and GAP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $315.89 million 0.11 -$55.29 million ($16.16) -0.80 GAP $15.37 billion 0.56 $844.00 million $2.24 10.39

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and GAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 1 1 0 0 1.50 GAP 0 4 11 2 2.88

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. GAP has a consensus target price of $30.46, indicating a potential upside of 30.85%. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

GAP beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

About GAP

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The company founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

