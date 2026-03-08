Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after buying an additional 188,868 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

