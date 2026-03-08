Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $8,655,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,509,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,779,424.75. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

