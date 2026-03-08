Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,270,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,248,000 after buying an additional 648,125 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 337.0% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 745,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $128,585.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,134.31. This represents a 82.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

