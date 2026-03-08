Gabelli Funds LLC Has $30.85 Million Position in Fox Corporation $FOX

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $30,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Key FOX News

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fox’s last reported quarter beat expectations (reported $0.82 EPS vs. $0.51 expected) and revenue topped estimates, supporting the stock’s fundamental case and investor confidence.

Fox’s last reported quarter beat expectations (reported $0.82 EPS vs. $0.51 expected) and revenue topped estimates, supporting the stock’s fundamental case and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. appeals court lifted an injunction on former President Trump’s Chicago immigration operation — a high-profile political development that typically drives viewership for cable news networks and could lift Fox’s advertising revenue if sustained. Article Title

The U.S. appeals court lifted an injunction on former President Trump’s Chicago immigration operation — a high-profile political development that typically drives viewership for cable news networks and could lift Fox’s advertising revenue if sustained. Positive Sentiment: Escalating Iran-related developments and related NATO coverage (missile reports, talks of military responses and U.S. statements) are driving heavy news consumption; that elevated geopolitical coverage often benefits major news broadcasters’ ratings and ad demand. Examples: NATO/airspace stories and Iran leadership/response coverage. Article Title Article Title

Escalating Iran-related developments and related NATO coverage (missile reports, talks of military responses and U.S. statements) are driving heavy news consumption; that elevated geopolitical coverage often benefits major news broadcasters’ ratings and ad demand. Examples: NATO/airspace stories and Iran leadership/response coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed shows anomalous/zero values (listed as a “large increase” but with 0 shares / NaN), which appears unreliable — not actionable until clarified by a credible data source.

Short-interest data in the feed shows anomalous/zero values (listed as a “large increase” but with 0 shares / NaN), which appears unreliable — not actionable until clarified by a credible data source. Neutral Sentiment: Sports and opinion pieces (e.g., Russell Wilson/Sean Payton feud, columns on AI and Supreme Court rulings) generate traffic but are unlikely to materially move Fox Corp’s near-term fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Sports and opinion pieces (e.g., Russell Wilson/Sean Payton feud, columns on AI and Supreme Court rulings) generate traffic but are unlikely to materially move Fox Corp’s near-term fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Technically, the stock remains below its 50‑day moving average (50‑day: $60.31 vs. current mid‑day level), which can act as resistance and limit upside unless momentum broadens — a consideration for traders despite today’s uptick.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.90. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Featured Articles

