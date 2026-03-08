Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $24,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE TEL opened at $205.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.29 and its 200-day moving average is $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

