Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 3.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 2,006.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.58). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $2.0531 dividend. This represents a $8.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

