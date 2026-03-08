Frequency Electronics (FEIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3050 per share and revenue of $19.0640 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.35. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 10,807.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 3,558.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on Frequency Electronics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Frequency Electronics in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of precision frequency control products and timing solutions. The company’s portfolio includes oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), atomic frequency standards such as rubidium oscillators, GPS-disciplined oscillators (GPSDOs), microwave synthesizers, and integrated timing subsystems. These products are used to provide stable and accurate frequency and time references for applications that demand high performance and reliability.

FEI serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, satellite and space systems, test and measurement equipment, and critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.